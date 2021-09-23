Grand jury declines to indict man in shooting death of girlfriend's mother

Sep. 23—A man who deputies say shot and killed his girlfriend's mother in August in Jefferson Twp. will not face charges in her death.

Christel "Charise" Russell, 46, of Dayton was shot Aug. 6 at a home in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue and died of her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

Court documents stated that Russell and Vincent "Darnell" Redd Jr., 24, had been pointing guns at each other before the shooting.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict Redd. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary murder charge, which was dismissed, and for misdemeanor domestic violence before his release a few days later.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said deputies were called to the Ericson Avenue home for a domestic disturbance.

"About a minute and a half later, while crews were en route, that call was changed to someone has been shot at the scene," Streck said during an Aug. 6 media briefing. "When we arrived we indeed did find that someone had been shot."

Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan previously said the shooting would be taken as a grand jury investigation.

Court records stated that the incident began when Redd "was beating on" his girlfriend, and then both of their mothers arrived at their home.

Security camera footage showed Russell come up to the house, holding a black handgun in her right hand and yelling to get inside. Russell finally was able to get inside, followed by Redd's mother and another witness.

"Darnell was holding the door shut while he was still fighting with (his girlfriend)," the narrative stated. "Darnell moved away from the door during the incident and Charise entered the residence with a gun in her hand. ... Charise and Darnell were pointing their guns at each other and Darnell fired three shots ..."

Although Redd will not be charged in Russell's death, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Montgomery County Municipal Court. He was accused of pushing his girlfriend and causing an injury to her forehead on Aug. 6, the day of the shooting.

During his Aug. 9 arraignment, he was granted release and ordered to not have contact with his girlfriend as a condition of his bond. He is next scheduled to appear Sept. 28 for a pretrial hearing.