Grand jury declines to indict man accused of attacking ex

Nov. 9—A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her family.

Fred Douglas Reed Jr., 33, was initially charged with two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary in Dayton Municipal Court. The same charges were brought to the grand jury, which declined to indict Reed.

He was accused of kicking in the back door of his ex's Dayton home around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

His ex-girlfriend told police he punched her in the face and she tried to fight back using a small baseball bat, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Reed reportedly grabbed a knife and cut her on the left hand.

The woman's sister tried to help her and was hit the face and strangled, according to an affidavit. The ex was able to get the knife from Reed and then stabbed him.

Her son told police he also attempted to help and received a small wound on his hand as a result, according to court documents.

Reed had non-life-threatening injuries.