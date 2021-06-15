Grand jury declines to indict two men accused of firing at SUV with 5 people inside

Jun. 15—Two men who were accused of shooting at an SUV with five people inside earlier this month are no longer facing charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Monday declined to indict Dayton men Curtis Parker Jr., 21, and Treyshaun Parker, 18. Although they have the same last name, it is unclear whether they are related.

They were charged in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises after they were accused of firing a gun on the evening of June 6 at a white Mitsubishi Outlander with five people inside as it drove by the 120 block of Cambridge Avenue.

A 38-year-old Dayton woman driving the SUV and a 31-year-old Trotwood man were injured by flying glass shards when two bullets pierced the driver's side window, according to a Dayton Police Department report.