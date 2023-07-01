Grand jury declines to indict in Wilkerson case

Jun. 30—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury issued a report Tuesday stating it would not file criminal charges in connection with the March 4 death of Clarence Wilkerson in police custody.

Wilkerson, 34, died as a result of acute methamphetamine intoxication and a pre-existing heart condition following his arrest in a trailer court on the outskirts of Ashland.

Cell phone footage taken at the scene appeared to show Wilkerson in medical distress and Ashland Police officers showing little sense of urgency. The death prompted a protest in Ashland and criticism of the police department.

On Tuesday, the grand jury issued the following report:

"The grand jury heard testimony regarding the death of Clarence Wilkerson ... who died on or about March 4, 2023, while the custody of the Ashland Police Department and Officer Jon McCormick. Upon presentation of proof, the Grand Jury finds that no criminal charges shall be filed with respect to the death of Mr. Wilkerson."

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said KSP would be releasing more information surrounding the death investigation. KSP Post 14 confirmed it was working on a release. As of press time, no information had been released.

Chief Todd Kelley, of the Ashland Police Department, was contacted, but declined to comment stating now that the KSP investigation has appeared to have concluded, his department would be undergoing an internal investigation into the matter.

La Juan Wilkerson, Clarence's brother, was contacted for comment but did not reply as of press time.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com