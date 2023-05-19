Grand jury declines murder charge for Krieg Butler in shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed

Sinzae Reed was 13 when he was fatally shot on Oct. 12 in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood.

A Franklin County grand jury has decided not to file murder charges against the man who said he fired in self-defense in the fatal October shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.

An indictment was posted on the Franklin County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts website on Friday morning charging 36-year-old Krieg Butler with improper handling of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Additional details in the case and a statement from the Franklin County Prosecutor's office are expected to be released on Friday.

The shooting of Sinzae, a Black teen, by Butler, a white man, garnered local and national attention for months after it happened on the afternoon of Oct. 12. Activists criticized the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for letting Butler go free while authorities investigated his claim of self-defense and for not bringing the case to a grand jury sooner.

According to Columbus police, Butler fatally shot Sinzae outside at the Wedgewood Apartments complex in the Hilltop where they both resided. An autopsy report by the Franklin County Coroner's Office later revealed Reed was shot twice — once in the right wrist and once in the chest.

Within a few days of the shooting, police arrested Butler and charged him with murder. After Butler told authorities he shot in self-defense, Tyack’s office dropped the charges to await additional evidence from city homicide detectives.

What do we know about Krieg Butler's self-defense claim?

Columbus police did not publicly say whether Sinzae had a gun or other weapon. Megan Reed, the boy's mother, previously told The Dispatch her son did not have a gun.

Reed did say that a police detective asked her why she would let her son carry a gun.

What is a grand jury?

In Ohio, county grand juries decide whether there is enough evidence for somebody to be charged with a felony crime such as murder. Grand juries are made up of nine randomly selected registered voters in the county.

It is the policy of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office to present all fatal shootings to a grand jury for possible indictment, regardless of whether there is a self-defense claim.

Who was Sinzae Reed?

In his obituary, family members remembered Sinzae, who went by "Zay," as a young teenager who loved music, video games and spending time with his friends. Sinzae attended KIPP Columbus, a charter school on the Northeast Side.

What are the charges against Butler?

Improper handling of a firearm is a felony of the fourth degree with a maximum possible sentence of 18 months in prison if convicted.

Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Butler does not have an attorney listed and no court date has been set. Court records indicate that a request was made for an arrest warrant to be issued.

