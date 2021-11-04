Grand jury to determine if homeowner will face any charges in Saginaw homicide

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will convene a grand jury to review the Nov. 1 shooting death of 21-year-old Andrew Russell in Saginaw, according to a Thursday news release from the office.

Russell was shot by a homeowner early Monday on the walkway at the front of a house in the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Russell’s mother, Cynthia Williams, has said he was likely in an altered mental state after a seizure and was wandering the neighborhood looking for help.

The name of the shooter has not been released.

The homeowner awoke Nov. 1 around 3:52 a.m. to a loud banging on his front door, police said he told them. In a public Facebook post and an interview with KDFW-TV, Russell’s mother said that the homeowner mishandled the situation when he fired on and killed her son.

Russell initially started leaving the property after the resident asked him to leave but then turned and rushed back toward him, the shooter told police. Police said the man fired multiple rounds at Russell as he retreated back into his home. Police arrived to find Russell dead, face down, on the front porch.

Saginaw Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Ragsdale said Tuesday that there had been no indication in the investigation so far that Russell was seeking assistance for a medical problem before he was shot.

There was also no indication that Russell, who was wearing a blue and silver jersey, blue jeans and a beanie, was intoxicated, Ragsdale said.

The shooting is still under investigation, but the district attorney’s office said it will present the case to the grand jury when the investigation is complete. The grand jury will decide what charges, if any, the man who fired the gun should face.

In an unrelated killing on Oct. 26, a 20-year-old man was shot by a resident at another Saginaw home during what police have described as a reported burglary.

A GoFundMe account was started to help with expenses for Russell’s funeral.