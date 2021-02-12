Grand jury drops case against Buffalo, New York officers who shoved elderly man

FILE PHOTO: Buffalo Police officers who were arraigned on felony assault charges pose in Buffalo
(Reuters) - A grand jury has declined to indict two Buffalo, New York police officers who shoved an elderly man to the ground at a protest last June that was widely seen on video during a national wave of demonstrations for racial justice.

The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, were arraigned on felony assault charges two days after the June 4 incident outside City Hall in which local rights activist Martin Gugino, then 75, was shoved, fell and hit his head.

But Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Jr. said on Thursday that a grand jury had dismissed the case, despite his own belief that a crime had been committed.

"We have a system in place here where society makes those decisions, not one person," Flynn told a press conference. "And that’s the way it should be, and that’s the way it was.”

Flynn said he was duty-bound to charge the officers with felony assault - even though he did not believe their actions “rose to the level of a felony” - because of a state law that protects people 65 and older from attacks by those at least 10 years younger.

Saying he expected to be criticized for the grand jury's decision, Flynn insisted he made a forceful case but declined to elaborate about the panel's proceedings, which are secret.

The video, shot by a local reporter and seen by tens of millions of people on the Internet, shows Torgalski pushing Gugino before he fell and McCabe about to kneel toward the man sprawled on the sidewalk before being moved along by a supervisor.

Gugino, who had approached the officers during a protest for racial justice after a curfew had been imposed, was rushed to a hospital with a critical head injury, from which he recovered.

The officers, both members of a police tactical unit, were initially suspended without pay. But they were back on the payroll 30 days later and the incident will now be the focus of an internal affairs investigation, the Buffalo News reported.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

    Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump, saying he "let us down" and predicting he will no longer "be in the picture" going forward. Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, spoke with Politico about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a profile published Friday, as Trump is accused of inciting the riot in a second impeachment trial. She told Politico the former president has now "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" and predicted he will not run for federal office again. "I don't think he's going to be in the picture," Haley said of Trump. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far." Haley went a step further by saying Republicans shouldn't have followed Trump as he spiraled. "We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." At the same time, Haley defended her time working under Trump in the interview, saying she still stands by the fact that he "was someone who cared about the country" and that "there was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him." But she's "deeply disturbed by what's happened to him" since the 2020 election and said "never did I think he would spiral out like this." Still, Haley dismisses impeachment proceedings against Trump as a "waste of time." Haley is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender in 2024, and after conducting hours of interviews with her and people who know her, Politico's Tim Alberta confidently writes, "Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024." Read the full profile at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic