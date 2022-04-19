Grand jury: Elmore County deputy's actions in fatal shooting 'justified'

WETUMPKA — The grand jury has cleared an Elmore County Sheriff's Office deputy in a July fatal shooting of a man wielding a large knife.

The panel deemed the death of Jonathan Pears, 32, was a "justified use of force," said C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney.

Deputies were sent to the home on Timber Lane in the Emerald Mountain neighborhood on the late afternoon of July 28 on a domestic violence related call. Pear's family called dispatchers and told them he was armed and distraught, Sheriff Bill Franklin said at the time.

When officers arrived, Pears allegedly approached them and his father who were in the yard, carrying what Franklin called a "machete."

"Our deputies repeatedly told him to stop advancing and drop the knife, but he would not comply with our deputies' commands," Franklin said then. "Our deputy fired three rounds, striking him in the upper torso. He is no longer with us."

Pears family has said he was a combat veteran suffering from PTSD and have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff's office.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff’s department of using excessive force in shooting Pears, who was holding a large knife but was 90 feet away and not threating anyone, according to his parents, an Associated Press report reads. A statement issued said family members “believe this is a case of needless, premature, and unnecessary police actions resulting in their son Jonathan’s wrongful death.”

Franklin has not released the deputy's name.

"I certainly understand the family's feelings about losing their loved one," the sheriff said. "But in this situation it could have easily been somebody on our team. Things will come out during the litigation as to what happened and we'll just leave it at that."

Franklin declined to comment about specifics in the case, citing the pending lawsuit.

