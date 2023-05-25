Grand Jury finds evidence lacking to indict nurse practitioner in patient's death

A nurse practitioner was cleared of charges by a Terrebonne Parish Grand Jury.

A Grand Jury heard evidence last week of Sydndey Burchfield's involvement in the death of Travis Porche at Leonard J. Chabert's Medical Center. She faced charges of Negligent Homicide for which the Grand Jury found the evidence lacking.

According to Terrebonne Parish Assistant District Attorney Dennis Elfert, no others are expected to go before a Grand Jury.

Family waits for closure, wants answers about death after hospital restraint, intubation

"There is no indication that anyone else will be presented to a Grand Jury at this time," he said.

Porche went to the hospital Jan. 18, 2021 citing back pains and leg spasms, and eventually demanded to leave. He was then physically restrained by security staff members when he became disruptive, and given sedatives and paralytics the following day.

A photo of Travis Porche who died after visiting Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Jan. 25, 2021. During his visit he was chemically restrained, which according to one coroner led to his death.

This led to cardiopulmonary arrest and brain damage with continued unconsciousness, according to a forensic expert hired by Porche’s mother, Pamela Porche, who disagreed with the initial cause of death cited by the hospital.

Porche’s mother maintains that the nurse practitioner in charge that day, identified in official documents as Sydney Burchfield, ordered that he be intubated after he refused treatment and became combative, and that complications related to the chemical restraints and intubation caused his death.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Louisiana Department of Health investigated the incident, and concluded, according to their reports, that less restrictive methods of restraint – which would have been the medical norm – were not used before the drugs and intubation were employed.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Grand Jury finds evidence lacking to indict nurse in patient's death.