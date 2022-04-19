Grand jury finds no wrongdoing by law enforcement in shooting death of infant La’Mello Parker

A Harrison County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the May 3, 2021, death of La’Mello Parker, a 3-month-old shot in the back during a Interstate 10 police pursuit.

La’Mello was kidnapped in Louisiana earlier that day by Eric Smith, who shot the infant’s mother and her nephew.

New details from what happened on the interstate that day have been released in the grand jury report. The case gained widespread notoriety in South Mississippi, as some activists later demanded answers from local law enforcement.

Officers began tracking Smith and a pursuit began when the Nissan Versa he was driving was spotted in Slidell, Louisiana. Smith crossed the state line into Mississippi, and a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ensued.

At one point, Smith stopped his car on the interstate in Harrison County, exited his vehicle with La’Mello on his chest, and shot at law enforcement before getting back the car and continuing the chase.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, and a deputy was able able to force Smith’s car into the median near mile marker 40, according to the report.

The deputy’s car got stuck in the mud. When he exited the vehicle, he drew his handgun and was heading back to the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he realized his K-9 deputy was out of the car.

The deputy went to retrieve the K-9 and went into Smith’s direct line of fire, according to the report.

“Smith rolled down his driver side window, extended a handgun from the window, and fired in the direction of the deputy and others,” the report says, adding that the bullet hit a nearby patrol unit.

At that point, law enforcement on scene began firing “simultaneously” at the car. Three bullets struck Smith, and one bullet struck La’Mello. Smith died at the scene, and La’Mello later died in a Mobile hospital.

The report does not say which law enforcement agency’s bullet killed Smith and La’Mello.

“This series of events was captured on video and viewed by the Grand Jury,” the report says.

The grand jury recommended that “agencies address procedures in place and implement training related to communication and chain of command in multi-jurisdictional cases.”

La’Mello’s family and other activists demanded transparency and accountability in the case on the Coast in September.

“We are the community members of the neighborhoods these officers patrol and police,” Reginald Virgil, president of Black Lives Matter Mississippi, told the Sun Herald at a demonstration outside of the Gulfport Police Department.

“Worse, the law enforcement agencies involved have not been transparent with us when we voice our concerns and frustration and try to get answers. We are the taxpayers who pay their salaries. Black lives matter. La’Mello’s life mattered. Our lives matter.”

This screenshot of a video taken by a driver on Interstate 10 shows the blue Altima driven by Eric Derrell Smith being chased by law enforcement on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Law enforcement had all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed at the U.S. 49 exit on Monday afternoon, May 3, 2021, during a police pursuit.

Jeremy Parker, a relative of La’Mello Parker, speaks in front of the Gulfport Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Supporters raise their fists outside Gulfport Police Department during a press conference demanding law enforcement transparency in the killing of infant La’Mello Parker on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.