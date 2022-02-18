Grand jury finds police justified in shooting death of Salem man

A grand jury has ruled three officers were justified in shooting Richard Allan Meyers after officers attempted to stop his car in northeast Salem last week.

Marion County District Attorney officials said Meyers was struck by five bullets police fired. Dashcam video of the shooting provided to the Statesman Journal shows multiple officers firing more than a dozen times at Meyers, who was in his vehicle.

Officers testified Meyers raised what looked like a firearm at officers following an attempted traffic stop and chase in the early hours of Feb. 7. Police later reported the object Meyers raised was a pellet gun.

Officials said there was significant testimony regarding Meyers' mental health before a grand jury released its decision on the case Thursday evening.

Events the night of the shooting

A pellet gun, which Salem police officers testified Richard Allen Meyers pointed at Ofc. McDowell, was recovered by investigators from Northgate Park in Salem following the deadly shooting Feb. 7.

On Feb. 7, Salem police Ofc. Griffin McDowell tried to pull over Meyers, 40, who was in a gold 1995 Mercedes on Hawthorne Avenue NE at 12:37 a.m., Oregon State Police said in a release.

But police said Meyers did not stop.

Officials said Meyers, among other violations, had allegedly pulled out of a parking lot onto Hawthorne without stopping.

As police sped after Meyers' car, officials said he ran red lights at Market Street and Sunnyview Road before slowing down. Officials said Meyers continued north on Hawthorne until he turned onto the 3200 block of Northgate Avenue into Northgate Park and drove onto a field.

Video from a nearby house shows Meyers fishtailing in the muddy field and his vehicle turned to face approaching officers.

Four police vehicles boxed Meyers' Mercedes in on the field. McDowell testified he was concerned Meyers would continue driving across the field onto Fairhaven Avenue and get away.

McDowell testified he bumped the Mercedes head-on in an attempt to block the driver.

McDowell said he was able to see Meyers inside the car. As he put the car into park, he said, he saw Meyers lean toward the steering wheel and point what looked like a shotgun at McDowell.

McDowell fired several shots through his windshield towards Meyers, who was still in the Mercedes.

Meyers turned away from McDowell and lowered his hands, but stayed in the driver's seat, officials said.

Evidence markers litter the ground at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Northgate Park in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Feb. 7.

Then, McDowell testified, Meyers turned back to McDowell and re-pointed the object at McDowell. McDowell fired a second volley of shots at Meyers through the windshield of the Mercedes.

Two additional officers also fired shots at Meyers. Meyer was hit five times — twice in the arm, twice in the torso, once in the right thigh, all toward the right side of his body.

The video footage shows officers following the shoots being fired waiting behind a Salem Police car and repeatedly yelling at Meyers to "show" his hands, get out of the car and lay on the ground.

Meyers repeatedly yells that he can't do those things because he's been shot. He screams and pleads for help several times, twice yelling "I can't breathe."

"I'm dying," he yells back to police at one point.

Police said they later provided first aid to Meyers, who was taken to Salem Hospital. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

A Pitbull dog inside the vehicle was also injured and taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The family of the owner decided to put the dog down.

Officials recovered three dashcam videos from Meyers' car: Two show him fleeing police and a third shows him the field before shots are fired.

In one of the videos, Meyers can be heard saying, "You're going to have to shoot me."

Four Salem officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per the Senate Bill 111 protocols and department policy. Here are those officers and their time of service with Salem Police:

Officer Chad Treichler – one year, eight months.

Officer Griffin McDowell – 5five years, seven months.

Officer Jonathan McNichols - one year, six months.

Officer David Baker- eight years, 11 months.

Investigators from Oregon State Police and Sheriffs investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Northgate Park in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Feb. 7.

