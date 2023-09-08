Grand jury in Georgia Trump case recommended indicting Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile and Dareh Gregorian and Rebecca Shabad and Daniel Barnes
A Georgia-based special grand jury that initially investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election recommended the indictments of more than three dozen people, including 21 who weren't charged last month.

A report summarizing that special purpose grand jury's investigation was released Friday after Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the panel, last week ordered that it be made public.

Sitting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Ga., and former Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and former national security adviser Michael Flynn were among those whom the panel recommended for indictment but were not ultimately charged. Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn was also on the list recommended for indictment.

NBC News reached out for comment to Graham, Loeffler, Perdue and Cleta Mitchell, a conservative activist who the panel recommended for indictment. Epshteyn declined to comment.

Instead of issuing indictments like a regular grand jury, the special purpose grand jury submits its findings to the district attorney, who then decides whether to present evidence to a grand jury for criminal charges.

Last month, a separate grand jury that heard the evidence in the case charged Trump and 18 others with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy counts.

The special grand jury was convened last year as part of Willis's investigation because it had the power to issue subpoenas to compel witnesses to testify. The panel was dissolved earlier this year and portions of its report were made public in February, which said it had "received evidence from or involving 75 witnesses during the course of this investigation, the overwhelming majority of which information was delivered in person under oath."

Those unsealed parts of the report revealed that grand jurors said they believed some witnesses might have lied under oath. The jury foreperson said in an interview in February that the panel had recommended indicting more than a dozen people.

Trump, for his part, has tried to quash the special grand jury report, arguing that all of the evidence should be deemed unconstitutional.

The regular grand jury's 41-count indictment last month charged Trump and 18 others with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization, or RICO, Act. Willis accused the defendants of participating in efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia and unlawfully name Trump the winner of the election.

Trump and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Trump notified the state judge presiding over the case that he might try to move it to federal court. Willis has said she wants to put all 19 defendants, including the former president, on trial next month. So far, former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell are expected to stand trial starting Oct. 23 because they requested speedy trials.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the trial, said this week that he was "very skeptical" that Willis could try all 19 defendants in October. Nathan Wade, who was represented the district attorney’s office at the hearing, told the judge that a trial for all defendants would take about four months and that prosecutors expect 150 witnesses to testify.

