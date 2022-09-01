Grand jury hands down 26 indictments

Aug. 31—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 26 and returned 26 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

John Seiler, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kimberly Polachek, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Kidnapping (2 counts)

Rape (3 counts)

Sexual Imposition

Importuning

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (2 counts)

Endangering Children (3 counts)

Corrupting Another with Drugs

Dusty Polachek, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Kidnapping

Sexual Imposition

Importuning

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

Endangering Children (3 counts)

Corrupting Another with Drugs

Garry Schackart, 34

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Grand Theft

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (2 Counts)

Missy Branyord, 35

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Grand Theft

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (2 Counts)

Rachel Miller-Kerns, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Rachel Miller-Kerns, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Petty Theft

Phyllis Ball, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Isaac Biggs, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Misty Ruggles, 36

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Earl Evans, 43

Portmsouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Mary Francis, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Roger Francis, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Donna Murphy, 57

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Dontae Owens, 42

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

Toni Jo Lynn Triplett

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Obstructing Justice

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation of a School Safety Zone

Troy Hanshaw, 41

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Robbery

Burglary

Troy Hanshaw, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Carol Salyers, 52

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Hank Winn, 48

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Corey Perkins, 27

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Charles Hettinger, 35

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Alexandria Taylor, 24

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Thomas Vestal, 29

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Brittany Neal-Stevens, 30

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound

Jason Wells, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin