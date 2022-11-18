A Wichita County grand jury on Wednesday handed down a murder indictment against a man suspected of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman.

The jury indicted Jakob Joel Blankenship, 19, for murder in an incident that happened on April 20. Court affidavits show Wichita Falls police identified Blankenship on home surveillance video as a man selling the fentanyl-laced pill to a 20-year-old woman through a window at a home on Bonita Lane.

The woman complained of feeling ill after ingesting the drug and less than two hours later, her mother found her dead. An autopsy showed she died from the effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Police also learned a witness who had been "video chatting" with the victim on a cell phone saw the transaction. The victim told the witness she had purchased a Percocet pill. Percocet is a legal drug, but counterfeit fentanyl doses are often disguised as Percocet pills. Police also found evidence the woman had crushed the pill and snorted it through a plastic straw.

Blankenship was in jail on unrelated drug charges when he was charged with the murder on Aug. 29. The grand jury also indicted him on a drug charge.

His total bail is $1,037,000.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office have said they will treat fentanyl-related deaths as murder cases when possible.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Grand jury hands down indictment in fentanyl-related murder