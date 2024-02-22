Grand jury hands down indictments on rape, burglary and meth dealing

COSHOCTON − Drug trafficking, burglary and rape of a minor are among the major crime indictments recently issued by a Coshocton County grand jury.

● Murel D. Parks Jr., 51, of Coshocton, was indicted with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Feb. 8. It carries a specification to forfeit $1,375.91 in cash. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 6, where drugs, cash and drug trafficking items were taken from the scene.

● Brian K. Foster, 46, of Columbus, was indicted with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, from an incident on Feb. 1. The case carries a one-year firearm specification and specification to forfeit the weapon in question, a Bersa SA 380. Additionally, $191 in cash is to be forfeited.

Foster was also indicted in a separate case for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine for an incident on Feb. 5. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle outside the Coshocton fast food restaurant with a K-9 officer making a positive alert. A large amount of suspected illegal narcotics were seized.

● Aaron S. Sampsel, 42, of West Lafayette, was indicted with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, a second-degree felony, from an incident on Feb. 10. Both charges carry a three year firearm specification.

● Adrian S. Jones, 31, of Coshocton, was indicted with rape, a first-degree felony, from incidents from Aug. 20, 2022, to Nov. 1, 2022; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, from incidents from Jan. 1 to 28; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, from incidents from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024. The victim was 12 years old at the time .

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Rape, burglary and meth dealing lead Coshocton County indictments