Grand jury hands down indictments

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·1 min read

May 17—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 7 and returned six Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

BRADLEY L. TRAYLOR, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

GEORGE A. BENTLEY, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ROBERT K. BARKER, 43, New Boston, Ohio, Possession of Drugs.

ANTHONY TERRELL PORTER, 41, Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

ERVIN L. CLINTON, 39, Lebanon, Ohio, Rape, Sexual Battery and Gross Sexual Imposition.

JEREMY LEE LANCASTER, 35, South Webster, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order and Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

Recommended Stories

  • Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams - U.S. FTC

    Fake promised giveaways by celebrities such as Telsa CEO Elon Musk are being used by scammers to cash in on interest in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday in noting a jump in complaints about cryptocurrency fraud since October. "People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months," the FTC said. Musk had been a supporter of cryptocurrencies but recently knocked dogecoin by calling it "a hustle" on national television.

  • Online Retailer Overstock.com Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark

    On Monday, Overstock.com received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 76 to 84. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

  • Nuvve stock soars after plansto form JV to deploy EV charging networks, provide 'TaaS' for school buses

    Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. shot up 13.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the commercial vehicle-to-grid technology company and Stonepeak Partners LP announced plans to form a new joint venture called Levo Mobility LLC to deploy electric vehicle charging for school buses and other commercial EV fleets. The JV will also provide transportation as a service (TaaS). Stonepeak, along with its portfolio company Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP will provide a $750 million capital commitment to Levo Mobility, which will use the money to focus initially on electrifying school buses and providing associated charging infrastructure. "Through our relationship [with Stonepeak], we plan to remove barriers that currently exist for school districts and other fleet operators to convert to electric vehicles," said Nuvve Chief Executive Gregory Poilasne. Nuvve's stock has plunged 52.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%. Earlier Monday, Lion Electric Co. announced an order for 260 all-electric school buses from First Student.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Aptose (APTO) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Aptose (APTO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Discovery Spikes, Coinbase Drops, and Stocks Are Down

    Investors are looking ahead to the publication of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy-setting meeting, on Wednesday.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in PolarityTE (PTE) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to PolarityTE (PTE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Realogy Stock Looks Cheap as Housing Booms

    A stalwart of the old guard, the parent of Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby’s International Realty has changed its ways to keep pace with rivals and cash in on the red-hot housing boom.

  • Suspect sought after Metro by T-Mobile employee found dead

    Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect in connection with the death of a cellphone store employee on Saturday.

  • Some big U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks, SPACs during first quarter

    A number of well-known U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks and blank-check acquisition companies, selling some winners from the technology-led stock rally as bond yields rose during the first quarter, filings released on Monday showed. Special-purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs, proved popular among hedge fund managers, with funds such as Third Point and Saschem Head adding shares of SPACs, including FinTech Acquisition Corp V and healthcare company Orion Acquisition Corp to their portfolios. Over 400 SPACs have listed their shares since the start of 2021, though the majority are underperforming the broad stock market, a Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/business/spac-returns-trail-sp-500-retail-investors-temper-interest-2021-05-04showed.

  • Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind

    (Reuters) -Several prominent investment management firms purchased shares in the first quarter of companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of private investment firm Archegos Capital Management at the end March. Regulatory filings show that Soros Fund Management and hedge funds HG Vora Capital Management and Coatue Management entered positions in media stock ViacomCBS Inc after disclosing no holdings in the previous quarter. The so-called 13F filings do not disclose the date the purchase was made but give a snapshot of what U.S. stocks fund managers owned at the end of the quarter.

  • ShowBiz Minute: MTV, Miss Universe, Eurovison

    Scarlett Johansson, Sacha Baron Cohen, "WandaVision" win big at MTV Movie & TV Awards; Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe; Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic. (May 17)

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • 42% of Americans Can't Name a Single Prominent Asian American, Study Shows

    Nearly half of the Americans featured in a recent national study were unable to name a single prominent Asian American, highlighting the lack of Asian and Asian American representation in U.S. media. The findings: The recent study was commissioned by Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) to "unearth data on the attitudes and perceptions of Asian Americans to address the root causes of racism and discrimination." The study, named the STAATUS (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the United States) Index, analyzed the results of 2,766 American adults who took a survey conducted by Savanta Research between March 29 and April 14.

  • Microsoft is extending its Teams app to regular consumers

    Microsoft's Teams is now available for consumers, as the company looks to take market share in the messaging app space.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Twitter Is Convinced Jeopardy! Predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion

    "Bennifer" was the very first clue on last night's show.

  • Céline Dion Says She's 'Not Thinking About' Falling in Love Again After Husband René Angélil's Death

    "Love is so big right now in my life," Céline Dion said of her dating life, after her late husband René Angelil died of throat cancer in 2016

  • More than a letter divides ‘languish’ from ‘anguish’

    It may seem that these two words must be related, but etymologically they are more like opposites than cousins.

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.