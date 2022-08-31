Grand jury hands up formal charges in 8-month-old deadly shooting

The suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred eight months ago is now formally charged on a six-count indictment handed up Wednesday afternoon by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Georgia Jackson, 35, is accused of two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault involving the shooting of Ashley Webster and the wounding of Sha’Que Johnson on Dec. 19, 2021.

Dayton police arrested Jackson and then released her because the police investigation needed more information before a decision about filing a criminal case could be made, Lt. Jason Hall said in December.

Hall said the preliminary investigation revealed that Jackson fatally shot Webster, 34, and wounded Johnson in the 3400 block of North Main Street, near Knecht Drive, the afternoon of Dec. 19, 2021 stemming from an ongoing dispute. Jackson and Webster apparently knew each other, the lieutenant said at the time.

The preliminary investigation also determined that the suspected shooter, identified as Jackson, called 911 and gave her location, where police detained her the day of the shooting.

Jackson was not listed as a Montgomery County Jail inmate, according to a check of online jail records late Wednesday afternoon.

According to county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office, Jackson is to be arraigned Sept. 13.