Grand jury hands up murder indictment in Fowler child's death

Dec. 1—FOWLER — A woman has been indicted on murder and felony assault charges after causing brain injuries to a child younger than 2 years old on July 7. The child died the same day.

Tiara K. Allen, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and reckless assault of a child, all felonies. She's also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua declined to say the exact relationship between Allen and the child, but did say she is not the mother.

The indictment, handed up Nov. 17, says Allen assaulted and murdered the child "under circumstances envincing a depraved indifference to human life."

The New York statute for reckless assault of a child is defined as when a person age 18 or older causes brain damage to a child younger than 5 years old by "shaking the child, or by slamming or throwing the child so as to impact the child's head on a hard surface or object." The indictment does not spell out the exact cause of the child's injuries.

Allen was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, on $250,000 bail, $500,000 secured bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.