Grand jury hands up sexual assault indictment

May 16—A Greenville man has been indicted on charges of sexual assault and improper photography.

The Hunt County grand jury handed up the indictments against Marcus Lynn Toliver, as they presented charges for consideration by the 354th District Court.

Toliver, 35, received one indictment each for sexual assault and improper photography or video recording.

Both offenses were alleged in the indictments to have occurred on March 24, the same day Toliver was taken into custody by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and West Tawakoni Police Department.

Toliver remained in custody Monday in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $350,000 bond.

Sexual assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison. The improper photography indictment carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of up to two years in a state jail.

Arraignments on both indictments have been scheduled in the 354th District Court for June 8.