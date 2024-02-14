Grand Jury to hear case of child testing positive for meth

Feb. 14—Laurel District Judge Wendell "Skip" Hammons said he'd heard enough to rule "probable cause" in the case of parents whose child tested positive for meth.

That statement came during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning in which Jamie Setser, 38, and Derrick Felter, 36, both of London, are accused of exposing their 4-year-old child to methamphetamine — with the child testing positive after an investigation by social workers and law enforcement.

During the preliminary hearing, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel stated that deputies accompanied social workers to the child's residence and located Setser. She admitted smoking meth in the bathroom of Feltner's grandmother's home, where they also reside.

"She said they were smoking from a glass pipe in the bathroom of the grandmother's house when the child came in," McDaniel said. "He (Feltner) said the same thing — that the child came in while they were smoking meth."

That incident occurred on Jan. 23, the same day that Feltner had bonded out of the Laurel County Correctional Center for a DUI charge.

The investigation into the child's exposure to meth came on Feb. 1 with Setser being charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old. Feltner was located the next day and charged with the same offense.

Setser's attorney, Emily Croucher, questioned McDaniel on how he became involved in the investigation. McDaniel said Sheriff's officials had been requested to accompany social workers to the residence. Croucher questioned whether there had been a prior investigation into Setser or Feltner, which McDaniel confirmed.

"There was a hair folicle test," he said. "It's high if you test over 500 pg/mp. The hair follicle tested 7,828," McDaniel added.

Croucher then questioned the charge of criminal abuse under Kentucky Revised Statutues (KRS). McDaniel said criminal abuse occurs when someone allows abuse that causes serious physical injury.

KRS 508.100 states: "Criminal abuse is a Class C felony. It is punishable by a sentence of imprisonment of not less than 5 years nor more than 10 years.

1. A person is guilty of criminal abuse in the first degree when he intentionally abuses another person or permits another person of whom he has actual custody to be abused and thereby causes serious physical injury or places him in a situation that may cause him serious physical injury;

2. Criminal abuse in the first degree is a Class C felony unless the victim is under twelve (12) years old, in which case it is a Class B felony."

Feltner's attorney, Greta Atherton, viewed the hearing via Zoom, and asked if any other people were in the residence when social workers and law enforcement officials arrived, to which McDaniel answered no.

That's when Hammons stated that he'd heard enough to rule probable cause. He did allow Croucher one more request — to lower Setser's bond from $5,000 cash. Croucher said Setser had no prior legal history.

Hammons denied that request and told Setser and Feltner to appear before a Laurel grand jury on March 15 for possible indictment.

Hammons was a special judge in this case and held the preliminary in another courtroom of the Laurel County Judicial Center. Laurel District Judge John Chappell, who was the "sitting judge" for court cases in Laurel County this week, had previously recused himself from hearing the case due to a prior acquaintance with Feltner.

Setser and Feltner were both returned to the custody of Laurel County Correctional Center.