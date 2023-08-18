Grand jury will hear case of Lexington high school teacher charged with sex crimes

The sex crime case against a Henry Clay High School teacher was sent to a grand jury Friday.

Kevin Lentz, 49, is charged with 10 counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of using a minor in a sexual performance (under 16) and six counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. He was also recently charged with enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual contact in U.S. District Court.

Lentz and his attorney waived his right to a preliminary in Fayette District Court Friday, sending his case forward to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide whether or not to indict Lentz on the state charges he faces, which would advance his case to circuit court, where a trial could occur.

Lentz was an English teacher at Henry Clay High School and had worked for the district since 2005, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Dia Davidson Smith told the Herald-Leader. He was placed on leave following news of his arrest.

The victim in this case is a 9-year-old boy from New Hampshire, according to federal court documents. When the victim’s parent discovered the conversation, they sent a message to Lentz saying “This is a 9 year old’s phone. I am going to the police.”

Lentz is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.