Grand jury will hear case of Lexington man charged with shooting and killing his wife

A man accused of killing his wife appeared in court for a preliminary hearing where he waived his case to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

Stephon Henderson, 59, waived his right to a preliminary hearing alongside his attorney, Dan Parker, on Tuesday morning before Fayette District Court Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston.

Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly to shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, the day before Thanksgiving at their Bay Colony home, according to police.

Henderson’s bond remains at $1 million.

Talina Henderson’s son spoke up in court Tuesday and asked for restrictions to the home be imposed again. Glover said the coroner was at the home on behalf of Stephon Henderson. Talina Henderson’s son also asked if Stephon Henderson’s car could be removed from the home.

Thurston said the family could speak with a victim’s advocate who would work with all members of counsel to adhere to the requests.

Stephon Henderson was originally also charged with violation of an emergency protection order. However, the charge was revoked by the courts when it was determine an EPO was never actually issued by a judge.

Talina Henderson had filed for an emergency protection order just three days before she was fatally shot, according to court documents. She alleged her husband was armed and dangerous, and verbally and emotionally abusive. She claimed there were weapons in the home.

However, this petition for a protection order was not issued by Family Court Judge Traci Brislin because she determined there was “no imminent threat” at the time the petition was filed.

Talina Henderson had filed for divorce on Nov. 21 – just a day after she filed for the protection order. In the order, she wrote that her husband had threatened her if she continued with the divorce. He also said he would “make up lies about her,” according to Talina Henderson’s petition for a protection order.

Stephon Henderson was found later to have a history of domestic violence that stemmed back to 1998. He was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault spousal abuse in 1998, and then had a emergency protection order filed against him in a separate incident in 2014.

Henderson’s case will go to a grand jury, which will decide whether or not to indict him on the charges he’s facing. The grand jury could also decide to add additional charges if necessary. If indicted, Henderson’s case will advance to Fayette Circuit Court, where a trial could take place.