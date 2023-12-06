Grand jury to hear DUI fatality case

Dec. 6—A Laurel grand jury will hear evidence in January regarding a DUI fatality that occurred last week.

Wesley Neil Allen, 39, of London, appeared before Laurel District Judge John Chappell Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing in which he is charged with the Nov. 28 death of 64-year-old Fred Johnson of London.

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink testified during the hearing on evidence collected following the crash on KY 192.

Mink said that Sgt. Travis Napier arrived at the crash in which Allen's 2018 GMC truck hit head on with Johnson's 1996 Honda approximately four miles west of London just after 10 p.m.

"The truck was traveling west and crossed the centerline and hit Mr. Johnson's vehicle," Mink said. "Mr. Allen said he'd been working on a farm that day and drinking, then went to (local restaurant/bar) and watched a ballgame and was drinking there."

Allen's blood alcohol level when he was taken to St. Joseph London for injuries after the crash, was .197 — over twice Kentucky's legal limit of .08.

"There were gouge marks and debris in the left lane but no skid marks from the truck," Mink said.

Crabtree asked if there was inclement weather at the time of the crash, which brought another no answer from Mink.

After more questioning, Mink stated that Allen told interviewing officers at the hospital that he had been drinking and was also using his cell phone while driving home that evening. He also said that Johnson's vehicle had three tires off the roadway when the crash took place and that Allen's vehicle had several open beer cans inside.

When the evidence was completed, Chappell ruled that probable cause existed and ordered Allen to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for possible indictment.

Johnson's family members had gathered in the courtroom to listen to evidence in the case.

Ted Swanson was Johnson's son and said seeing Allen in person was an emotional roller coaster.

"it's been a hard week. We just buried him yesterday and today I heard the officer's testimony that (Allen) had been drinking before he went to (a local restaurant)," he said. "... It's been an emotional roller coaster — shock, grief and today, anger. It was all I could do to stay in my seat, but I knew doing something wouldn't help the situation."

Johnson's grandson, Zachary Swanson, said he still felt numb.

"It doesn't seem real. I expect to see him sitting in the driveway because we usually left for work about the same time," he said. "My grandfather worked hard every day of his life. I helped him work on boats — that's something he liked to do."

The younger Swanson was deeply grieved at the loss of his grandfather, and said the evidence presented in court "was pretty damning."

"But I'll let other people decide," he said.

Allen's bond was set at $250,000 after he was charged with murder in the crash. He remains incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center.