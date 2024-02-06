Grand jury to hear fatal DUI crash case

Feb. 6—WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Grand Jury will hear cases against two people arrested early Thursday morning following a deadly crash that resulted in the death of a Whitley County 2-year-old.

Matthew P. Croley, 33, of Williamsburg, and Jayna Ann Vorwerk, 22, of Chandler, Arizona, were initially both charged with Murder, first-degree Assault, three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alcohol.

The incident, according to Kentucky State Police Post 11, occurred just after midnight at mile marker 17 on I-75 between Williamsburg and Corbin.

Police said that Croley, or Vorwerk, was driving south on I-75 in a 2017 white Ford Edge and struck a 1996 maroon GEO Tracker driven by Alexis Brianna L. Flores, 25, of Flat Lick.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday in Whitley County District Court, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones took the stand and answered questions regarding the crash.

On Saturday, Jones — along with other KSP personnel — conducted a crash reconstruction on I-75 which helped to reveal some details about the crash.

According to Trp. Jones, the crash occurred after the Ford Edge attempted to pass the Geo Tracker but was blocked by a semi-truck in the left lane. This resulted in the Ford Edge slamming into the back of the Geo Tracker.

The crash sent the Ford Edge into the guard cables on the left hand side of the road; and it sent the Geo Tracker over the guardrails on the right hand side of the road, causing it to flip and ejecting a 2-year-old child.

Jones noted that initial interviews with both Croley and Vorwerk indicated to police that Vorwek was the one driving. However, these statements were later recanted. Instead, both now insist that Croley was the individual driving the car.

The Ford Edge was registered to Vorwerk. It was also noted by Trp. Jones that Croley's own vehicle was equipped with an interlock device that requires a breath sample in order to start the vehicle due to previous DUI convictions.

Both Croley and Vorwerk were above the legal limit when they were given breathalyzer tests by police.

Following the crash, Flores was reportedly trapped inside of her vehicle. She was extracted and flown to the University of Tennessee hospital with severe injuries.

According to Trp. Jones, Flores underwent several surgeries to repair broken bones, internal bleeding, and other severe injuries.

In addition to the 2-year-old that died at the scene, three other minors in the Geo Tracker were left relatively unscathed — transported to Baptist Health Corbin.

Trp. Jones was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 11 personnel, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Williamsburg Fire Department, Corbin Fire Department, Gold Bug Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Air Evac and the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

As of Monday, Croley's bond was left at $1 million. Whitley County District Judge Fred White cited Croley's previous DUI convictions as his reasoning.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling asked Judge White to amend the counts of Murder, first-degree Assault, and first-degree Wanton Endangerment charges for Vorwerk. However, the exact nature of these amendments was not available at press time.

Vorwerk's bond was lowered to 10% of $100,000, which would require her or someone else to post $10,000 cash. However, this lowered bond was granted on the condition that Vorwerk refrain from the consumption of alcohol and other violations/arrests. If she were to violate these terms, she, or the party who may have paid the bond, would be liable for the entire amount.