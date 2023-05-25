Grand jury to hear testimony regarding Easter Sunday mass shooting at Pittsburgh Airbnb

Channel 11 has confirmed that a grand jury is hearing testimony regarding the Airbnb mass shooting that happened on Easter Sunday in 2022.

More than a year after the shooting, no one has been charged.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what we uncovered about the status of the case, and where the investigation could go from here.

