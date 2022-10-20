Grand jury to hear Woodfin felony 1st-degree burglary case involving man met on Hinge

ASHEVILLE - A grand jury will hear a first-degree burglary case involving a man Woodfin police say broke into a house while the homeowner was inside.

The grand jury is set to hear the felony case Nov. 7 against John Harrison Ray Andrews, 34, of Davidson County.

Anna Johnson told the Citizen Times she was clutching a club and calling the police March 3 as she listened to Andrews attempt to break in through different doors, finally forcing his way through the back door. Johnson said she believes Andrews might have harmed her had not the police arrived quickly.

Andrews and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment Oct. 19. Andrews is being represented by his uncle, former Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman, who was removed from the position in 2021.

Speaking to the Citizen Times Sept. 30, Andrews denied he went into the house. Asked about security video provided by Johnson that shows him turning the handle of her door, Andrews said he was trying to tell Johnson he had left her possessions in her car.

Johnson and Andrews met on the dating app Hinge but broke up. Johnson said she asked Andrews to stay away. After he was charged with the burglary she got a restraining order against him.

The Citizen Times does not normally identify alleged victims, but Johnson said she wanted her name used.

The grand jury decides whether there is sufficient evidence to support a felony charge. If the jury believes there is, it issues an indictment, allowing prosecutors to move directly to a Superior Court trial.

The burglary charge can carry a sentence of 38 to 160 months in prison.

