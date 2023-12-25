Grand jury indictment sends alleged rape case in Brewster to Superior Court

A Barnstable County grand jury indicted a Brewster man on two counts of aggravated rape and four counts of rape related to his former role as a teacher at Latham Centers, according to a statement on Friday from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Frederick Walters, 60, was also indicted on six counts of indecent assault and battery on an individual with an intellectual disability, and one count of intimidation of a witness, according to the statement.

Latham Centers is a Brewster residential vocational school for people with disabilities.

"He is innocent," texted Walters' defense attorney, Nathaniel Amendola, on Monday when the Times asked for comment.

At his arraignment Nov. 29 in Orleans District Court, Walters pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a disabled person and witness intimidation, according to court records. He was released on $5,000 cash bail under the provision that he wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the victim.

Brewster police were notified of an alleged sexual assault on Oct. 9.

Walters was a teacher at Latham Centers at the time of the alleged incident, according to court records.

The investigation revealed Walters told other Latham Centers staff members on Oct. 9 that he would be taking a student off-campus to a local store for supplies. Walters took the student instead to his house where he is alleged to have raped the student, according to the district attorney’s statement.

Walters is alleged to have raped the student on two other instances at the Latham Center several months prior, according to the statement.

An arraignment date in Superior Court is pending.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape Cod residents. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Grand jury sends Brewster alleged rape charges to Superior Court