Grand jury indictments include child abuse

Sep. 8—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury rolled out more indictments against locals accused of varying crimes this week.

The beginning of this month's indictments include a duo charged with first-degree criminal child abuse and the recurring staple seen nearly every week: a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

It's customary to clear up that the individuals appearing below are only accused of a crime and an indictment is not an indication of guilt.

Throughout the legal process, some charges seen below will be amended to a lesser charge or dropped completely based upon a plea of guilty and defendants could be acquitted entirely.

—Michael Gearheart, II, 29, and Patricia Alexander, 20, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking marijuana.

The child abuse accusation is the felony of the bunch, carrying a possible punishment of 10-20 years in prison.

Details are scarce, but according to court records, the pair are accused of placing a child in a situation that could cause serious physical injury.

—Michael Poe, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child aged 12 or under.

The indictment indicates Poe victimized two separate children in January 2022.

Poe faces five to 10 years, per count, in prison — if convicted.

—Nakisha Fowler, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree promoting contraband.

—Rita Tackett, 59, of Grayson, was indicted on two counts of first-degree promoting contraband.

—Codie D. Ray, 25, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of simple possession of methamphetamine.

—Matthew Odne, 47, of no listed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Keith Penix, Jr., 32, of Grayson, was indicted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and simple possession of a controlled substance.

—Norman Vanderpool, 56, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

—Jason Tackett, 42, of South Point, Ohio, was indicted on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and multiple traffic violations.

