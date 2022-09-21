Grand jury indictments for Mon County

Sep. 21—The following individuals were indicted by a grand jury sitting in Monongalia County last week. An indictment is a formal felony charge — not a finding of guilt.

— Supensky, Jill N., burglary, destruction of property, trespassing.

— Rice Jr., Thomas Williard, breaking and entering, grand larceny.

— Davich Jr., Anthony, domestic battery — third or subsequent offense.

— Heldreth, Dylan, attempted burglary, prohibited person possession of a firearm, domestic assault — second offense, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

— Trimble, Caressa F., fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, DUI — first offense, obstruction.

— Anderson, Clayton Allen, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Lee, Stephanie Ann, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Uphold, Heather, taking the identity of another.

— Jones Jr., Michael Calvin, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes — second or subsequent offense.

— Whitehair, Joshua, attempted burglary, violation of a protective order.

— Smith, Eleazar Ezekiel, strangulation, domestic battery.

— Madison, Jacob, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle — second offense.

— Harding, Brandon S., possession with intent to deliver marijuana, fleeing from an officer.

— Weaver, Ashley, obtaining property in return for a worthless check, fraudulent scheme.

— Megyesy, James G., access device fraud, conspiracy.

— Davis, Kristopher Seth, receiving or transferring stolen goods, recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Burgoyne, Jared, reckless fleeing in a vehicle.

— Neal II, Gary, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing from an officer.

— Alicea, Christian, two counts domestic battery — third or subsequent offense, unlawful restraint, domestic assault — third or subsequent offense.

— Shepard, Reece, possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Bailey, Antoine D., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, possession with intent to deliver MDMA.

— Miller, Nicholas Z., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Morris, Leslie G., prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Scott, Tavion D., possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, recklessly fleeing from an officer, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

— Williams, Samuel L., grand larceny.

— Lumbano, Raymond T., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

— Tyler, Clifton P., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Jones, Jermaine, aka "Don, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Romano, Arlo W., first degree murder, kidnapping, two counts conspiracy.

— Epps Jr., Cleotis, first degree murder, kidnapping, two counts conspiracy.

— Harman, Jacob, two counts gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury.

— Harman, Katie, two counts gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury.

— Kingery, Nathaniel G., sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

— Ruthers, Adam T., robbery in the first degree, assault during commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree..

— Hall, Richard E., conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

— Hiett, Ashley L., conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

— Payne, Tara Renee, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Hunt, Brittany N., gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury.

— Lincoln, John Ralph, destruction of property.

— Michael, Randall Scott, obtaining money by false pretenses, fraudulent use of a credit card.

— Baldwin, Keshown, entering without breaking, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy.

— Murray, Rickey Alvin, bank robbery.

— Silva, Percy Andre, second degree sexual assault.

— Wilfong, Robert Charles, shoplifting — third of subsequent offense.

— Shreve, Michael, fraudulent scheme.

— Gould Jr., Raymond Tyrone, robbery in the first degree, wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

— Boyers, Dakota, distribution and /or possession of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— Kelly, Levi H., two counts malicious assault, three counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

— Seum, Misty D., embezzlement.

— Robinson-Brown, Michael A., delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Jackson, Lemonte R., delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Smith, Tyrone W., delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Smouse, Cody L., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Williams, Orlando T., conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Blackwell, Jaron A., conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Woodruff, Jakylah, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Ward, Alexis D., conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Young, Craig L., aka "Dog, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Young, Spencer O., aka "Rock, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Young, Keith J., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Shakr, Ameer Ali, aka "Darnell Perkins, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Thorogood, Sharon C., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Jolly, Darryl M., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Donhiser, Christina, child neglect creating risk of serious injury, cruelty to animals.

— Donhiser, Terry, child neglect creating risk of serious injury, cruelty to animals.

— Booth, Wallace Anthony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, two counts battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction.

— Hairston, Jamall, domestic battery — third or subsequent offense, interfering with emergency communication.

— Shaffer, Thomas Ryan, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Norris, Jauan, domestic assault — third and /or subsequent offense.

— Squires, Kelly N., possession with intent to deliver Xanax.

— Hamby, Tracey Lynn, murder in the second degree.

— Hess, George K., robbery in the second degree.

— Jones, Nathaniel, obtaining property in return for a worthless check, fraudulent scheme.

— Kaisner, Jonathan, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, neglect of an incapacitated adult, access device fraud.

— Fletcher, Jeremie E., possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence of controlled substances — first offense.

— Wilburn, Kenneth E., grand larceny.

— Knight, Stacy Lorraine, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

— Martines, Kara Nichole, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Perdue, Kenneth Edward, prohibited person in possession of firearm, receiving or transferring stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine.

— Umpstead, Ian Elliot, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Crites Jr., Earl David, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Fletcher, Jeremie E., second degree arson.

— Saunders, Kali Rose, two counts child neglect creating serious risk of injury.

— Garber, David, burglary, grand larceny.

— Doman, Ryan Evan, two counts burglary.

— Franklin, Trinity, fraudulent scheme, conspiracy.

— Lamar, Justin Christopher, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, brandishing a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon while under the age of 21.

— Black, Shane A., destruction of property.

— Reger Jr., Steven Allen, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing in vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances, driving under the influence of controlled substances — first offense.

— Maraney, John E., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Lewis Jr., Harry O., destruction of property.

— Strozier II, Darrell C., strangulation, domestic battery — second offense, interfering with emergency communication.

— Graves, Shawn, burglary, first degree robbery.

— Phillips, Cyril, burglary, battery, domestic battery.

— Dickerson, Derek, taking the identity of another.

— Hamilton, Jessica Rae, grand larceny.

— Collins, Cody R., obtaining goods by false pretenses.

— Hartley, Kaleb, burglary, grand larceny.

— Powell, Kylie P., driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, fleeing from an officer while DUI.

— Cook, Rodney Wayne, wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

— Taylor, Tiffany Renee, domestic assault — second offense, wanton endangerment.

— Lawson, Tamar N., strangulation, domestic battery.

— Jackson, Deshawn D., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Reese, Bishop, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

— Lincoln, John Ralph, breaking and entering.

— Hoopengarner, Henry, two counts second degree sexual assault.

— Wiscaver Jr., Carl, obtaining goods by false pretenses.

— Shaffer, Paul, malicious assault, attempted murder.

— Stieringer, James Daniel, three counts sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, first degree sexual assault, three counts incest, two counts first degree sexual abuse.

— Desantis, Steven Ray, sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, sexual abuse in the first degree.

— Gwynn, Jason, sexual assault in the second degree, strangulation, attempted sexual assault in the second degree.

— Aguilar, Luis Andres Martinez, second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse.

— Neal II, Gary, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, domestic assault.

— Rollison, Garrick, distribution and /or possession of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

— McCarty, Shane, two counts sexual assault in the third degree, soliciting a minor via computer.

— Crescenzi, Kathy, embezzlement.

— Osborne, Brandon Lee, two counts child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Baker, Aryean Brooke, two counts child neglect creating risk of injury.

— Jones, Demarcus Linwood, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing in vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol — first offense.

— Harris, Natalie L., first degree arson, two counts felony destruction of property, aggravated DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI.

— Elias, Joseph P., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, driving under the influence of controlled substances — first offense, battery on a police officer — first offense.

— Daley-Taylor, Andrew, grand larceny.

— Wineman, Dusty, breaking and entering, petit larceny.

— McCabe, Corey A., attempted access device fraud, petit larceny.

— Jones, Cory A., strangulation, domestic assault.

— Davis, Joeshawn H., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Fitzgerald, Tyleal T., aka "Ty, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Dauphine, Caleb J., aka "Wise, " possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Horton, Davonte V., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Owens, Malik, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

— Locke, Michael D., strangulation, domestic battery — third or subsequent offense, interfering with emergency communication.

— Croston, Paul D., DUI — third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — second offense.

— Shaffer, Thomas Ryan, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

— Bolyard, Patrick G., malicious assault, attempted first degree murder.

— McCabe, Corey A., prohibited person in possession of firearm.

— Kyer, Jason, domestic assault — third or subsequent offense, obstructing an officer.

— McDaniel, Megan E., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense.

— Gross, Ralph J., recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Clayton, Garrett, first degree sexual abuse.

— Broome, Jason Alan, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes — second or subsequent offense.

— Mosley, Xavier, two counts strangulation, domestic battery.

— Reger Jr., Steven Allen, making a worthless check on a pre-existing debt.

— Whitehair, Joshua, domestic assault, burglary, battery, destruction of property.

— Dodrill, Jamey Glen, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes — first offense.

— Rovnak, Sean William, recklessly fleeing from an officer.

— Chambers, Ethan T., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fleeing from an officer.

— Hilliard, Keith McCoy, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense.