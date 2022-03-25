Grand jury indicts 2 former Beaver County care facility employees on hate crime charges

U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a grand jury indictment alleging federal hate crimes against two former employees of Beaver County care facility.

Zachary Dinell, 28, and Tyler Smith, 31, allegedly targeted disabled residents at a New Brighton care facility. They are accused of punching, kicking and attacking disabled residents.

“The actions associated are disturbing to say the least.” Case involves federal hate crimes. Offenders targeted victims based on their disabilities. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/O2qzzMLSH7 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 25, 2022

The two were employees of McGuire Memorial. The indictment alleges that they texted each other and expressed their ill feelings toward the disabled residents, shared pictures and videos of the residents and their attacks and encouraged each other’s continued abuse.

The indictment said Dinell and Smith rubbed liquids into the victims’ eyes, threw liquids in the mouth of residents, choked them, and kicked them in the face.

They were allegedly able to avoid getting caught for the fact that the victims were non-verbal, and could not report the alleged abuse.

Dinell and Smith are also charged with engaging in a scheme to conceal their assaults against residents at the facility.

“The defendants are charged with targeting the most vulnerable members of our community because of their disabilities,” Chung. “The defendants’ alleged hate crimes involved victims who were unable to defend themselves or report what happened to them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue our work to ensure that these victims—and all victims of federal crime—have a voice and that those who would perpetrate violence against them are brought to justice.”

