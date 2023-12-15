Grand jury indicts 3 men in fatal 2020 shooting outside Columbus lounge

Three men have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on murder, attempted murder and other charges in connection with a July 2020 shooting in Columbus that left one man dead and another injured.

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted three men for a July 2020 shooting in Columbus that left one man dead and another injured.

Aaron H. Clark, 21, of Whitehall; Gvon M. Thornton, 29, and Marquis B. Smith, 29, both of Columbus, are accused of killing 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and shooting Saidou Sarr early July 26, 2020, the Columbus Division of Police said in a release.

All three are charged by the grand jury with aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and multiple firearms charges, according to court filings.

Columbus police have arrest warrants on file for Thornton and Smith. Clark is already in police custody.

Just after 2:10 a.m. on July 26, 2020, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the Story Lounge in the 1400 block of East 5th Avenue on Columbus' East Side. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Wellman in critical condition and Sarr in stable condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown. Wellman later died from his injuries at 3:37 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus police Homicide Det. Detective Billie Camp-Donovan at 614-645-4730 ext. 2557 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A Franklin County grand jury indicts 3 in fatal 2020 Columbus shooting