Grand jury indicts 3 in meth distribution conspiracy

Jun. 2—KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted an Aurora man and two others in an alleged conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Southwest Missouri.

Charged in a six-count indictment handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City are Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, and Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37, whose addresses were reported to be unknown in a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City. The three had been named in a criminal complaint filed with the court May 2.

An affidavit filed in the case states that investigators served a search warrant April 28 on Hall's residence and seized 7 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000, a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and paraphernalia commonly used in the packaging and sale of the drug.

Bojorquez and Hughley purportedly arrived at Hall's residence that same night with another 22 pounds of meth in the trunk of their vehicle and were taken into custody. Another 9 mm handgun found on the floorboard of their vehicle also was seized, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment alleges that the three conspired to distribute meth in Barry County and the surrounding area from Jan. 1 to April 28.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Hall is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm as a felon. Bojorquez and Hughley face additional counts of possession of the drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The case was investigated by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the sheriff's offices of Barry and Stone counties, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.