Grand jury indicts 3 more people for crimes against children
Indictments for crimes against children in Taylor County continue.
A grand jury Thursday handed down these indictments:
Marcel Estevan Moreno, endangering a child
Elena Reyes Barrera, injury to a child, with a prior offense
Roberta Lorene Alvarez, for sexual assault of a child, with a prior offense.
Drug indictments continued, include two for a drug with a longer name than methamphetamine - tetrahydrocannabinol.
Other drugs indictments:
Methamphetamine - 11
Cocaine - 3
Heroin - 1
Of 38 cases before the grand jury, 17 were for drug offenses, or 45%.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Grand jury indicts 3 more people for crimes against children