Grand jury indicts 3 more people for crimes against children

Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News

Indictments for crimes against children in Taylor County continue.

A grand jury Thursday handed down these indictments:

  • Marcel Estevan Moreno, endangering a child

  • Elena Reyes Barrera, injury to a child, with a prior offense

  • Roberta Lorene Alvarez, for sexual assault of a child, with a prior offense.

Drug indictments continued, include two for a drug with a longer name than methamphetamine - tetrahydrocannabinol.

Other drugs indictments:

  • Methamphetamine - 11

  • Cocaine - 3

  • Heroin - 1

Of 38 cases before the grand jury, 17 were for drug offenses, or 45%.

