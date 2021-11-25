Grand jury indicts 5; charges include sex abuse of minor, armed robbery

Nov. 25—A Frederick County grand jury recently indicted five men for charges in separate instances including sex abuse of a minor, armed robbery and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

Joseph Cameron, 53, and Eugene D. Woodson, 37, both of Frederick, were indicted for keeping a "common nuisance" in the 1000 block of Greenwall Place for the purpose of administering and manufacturing cocaine, according to their indictments. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred between July and Aug. 10. Cameron and Woodson were also charged with counts related to possessing drug paraphernalia. They were not being held in the detention center as of Tuesday.

Charles P. Garzone, 45, of New Market, faces two counts each of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He's accused of sexually abusing a female child between Aug. 7 and 21, according to charging documents. He was released on his own recognizance Nov. 1, online court records show. His attorney, Mary McGuirk Drawbaugh, declined to comment Tuesday.

Otagwyn S. Kambon, 30, of Frederick, faces 11 charges including home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police allege he and another person forced their way into a Frederick home June 28 with guns, according to charging documents. Kambon allegedly struck a man in the head with a handgun. Kambon was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center as of Tuesday.

Shaquan K. Lipscomb, 25, of Frederick, was charged with possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun on his person, resisting arrest and obstructing/hindering police. Charging documents allege police found Lipscomb and another person outside a residence in the 5400 block of Upper Mill Terrace South in Frederick Nov. 2 trying to get inside. Police reportedly found a handgun on top of a gift bag near where Lipscomb had been standing. He was being held without bail as of Tuesday.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office in a news release noted all defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

