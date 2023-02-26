Grand jury indicts 5 Gainesville men on murder charges in separate cases

Staff report
·3 min read

The State Attorney's Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit announced on Friday the indictment by the Fall Term Grand Jury of five Gainesville men on various charges, including first degree murder, in two separate cases.

In the first case, Alderious White, 29, Jason Travis Ward, 38, and Patrick Owen Watson, 49, all face first-degree murder charges in the death of D'halani Armstrong during a home invasion robbery on July 19, 2022.

White and Ward were previously indicted in the case but Chief of Investigations Darry Lloyd said the charges were updated this week.

White, Ward and Watson also face charges of burglary while armed with a firearm/home invasion robbery, solicitation to commit home invasion robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crime:Man, 28, charged in shooting that left two dead in northwest Gainesville

Attempted murder charge:Alachua County man, 73, accused of firing multiple shots at tow truck driver

According to the initial report, the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on July 19 at the home of Dovico Miles, 2017 NE 16th St. in Gainesville.

Court records say White and Ward broke into the home but were met by Miles, who wrestled a gun away from one of the suspects and hid it in his home. Police later charged Miles with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges, however, were later dropped, court records show.

Shots from both sides rang out, killing Armstrong and hitting both White and Ward.

Once GPD arrived on the scene, officers performed extensive life-saving procedures on White, Ward and Armstrong before they were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the report.

It was later determined that White and Ward and a third person — a driver — were sent to the home by Watson, according to a sworn complaint. The complaint alleges that Watson organized and prepared the others to obtain narcotics, money and jewelry from inside the home.

Second shooting case

In the second case, the grand jury indicted Aziel Dejayn Brown Gainey, 21, and Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 18, in the Sept. 1, 2022, shooting death of Romeo Sheppard.

Gainey and Freeman both face charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the report, law enforcement officers responded to the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, 1731 NE Eighth Ave., following a report that someone had been shot. Officers found Sheppard in the driver's seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex reportedly shows Gainey and Freeman open fire as they approach the driver's side of the Volkswagen. The report says that both Gainey and Freeman fired shots at Sheppard, who was unarmed and seated in the vehicle with the window down.

The report notes that Freeman later discussed the murder with an inmate during a phone call at the Alachua County Jail.

Starke murder case

The State Attorney's Office also announced on Friday that Ted'Qwon Lee McCowan, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday after a three-day trial.

McCowan was convicted in the Nov. 5, 2021, shooting death of Joshua Christopher Demps in Starke. McCowan reportedly shot Demps following a verbal altercation in a vehicle. The report says that Demps exited from the driver's seat, and then McCowan excited from the passenger side and shot Demps in the head.

McCown's sentencing hearing will be held March 1.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County grand jury indicts 5 Gainesville men on murder charges

Recommended Stories

  • France end Scotland's Six Nations Grand Slam dream

    France full-back Thomas Ramos scored 17 points to end Scotland's hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam with a 32-21 win at the Stade de France on Sunday.Scotland lost for the first time in the Championship this season after victories over England and Wales, ending their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 1990.

  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2023 Operator: Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s CubeSmart Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Alicia, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance with […]

  • Summers Says Price Caps on Russian Energy Should Be Tightened

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said price caps on Russian energy should be tightened as part of sanctions for the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJNigeria Latest: Jittery Parties; Result Briefing to Start 6 p.m.Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsEconomic sanc

  • Group: 22 Syrian migrants on hunger strike in Libyan prison

    At least 22 Syrian migrants detained for more than five months in Libya began a hunger strike Monday to demand their release, a Libyan rights group said. The group of migrants included three minors and have been held in a prison in the western town of Zawiya in appalling conditions, the group Belaady said. The migrants arrived in Libya last year on a flight by private Syrian airline Cham Wings which operates routes to eastern Libya, Lamloum said.

  • Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather

    California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful storm that on Saturday left Southern California rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas around Los Angeles. The sun came out Sunday in Southern California, where mountains north and east of Los Angeles were blanketed in white after snowfall at elevations as low as 1,000 feet (305 meters).

  • Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

    Here are all the details for the second Cup race of the season.

  • Teacher Charged After Crypto Mining Operation Discovered in School Crawl Space

    A Massachusetts teacher is facing charges after authorities say he carried out an elaborate cryptocurrency mining operation out of the school where he worked. Nadeam Nahas, 39, was teaching at Cohasset High School when a town facilities inspector visited the school and found an unusual electrical setup in one room.

  • Missing teen rescued from suspected sex traffickers at Gwinnett Walmart

    The men were arrested at a metro area Walmart.

  • Florida teacher's aide violently attacked after taking student's Nintendo Switch

    Florida deputies released surveillance video of a student attacking a high school teacher's aide who took away his Nintendo Switch during class time.

  • Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes welcomes second child and she's pushing to delay prison

    The disgraced Theranos founder became pregnant in the 10 months between her conviction and sentencing last year.

  • The 'mega prison' in El Salvador's gang crackdown

    STORY: It looks like a sea of skin and tattoos.These images released by El Salvador's government shows the transfer of about 2,000 inmates, stripped to their shorts and with their heads shaved, to what's been dubbed the country's new "mega prison."It just opened. It's believed to be the largest prison in the Americas, with a capacity for 40,000 people, and it's the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that's caused the country's prison population to soar.Human rights organizations have reported that innocent people have been caught up in the law enforcement campaign.That includes dozens, they say, who have died in police custody.Last year, the country's president asked congress for emergency powers to temporarily suspend some constitutional rights after a massive spike in murders attributed to gang crime. It includes that arrests can be made without a warrant and detainees no longer have right to a lawyer. Private communications of citizens can also be accessed by the government. Since then, about 64,000 suspects have been arrested and murder reports fell about 57% last year.

  • What Was Alex Murdaugh's Motive for Allegedly Killing His Wife and Son?

    Alex Murdaugh's happy facade was about to come crumbling down and that is why prosecutors think he murdered his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns

    A lawyer warns that the case against Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could be compromised because of sources leaking information in the investigation.

  • Yes, Shamima Begum was only 15. So what?

    Of all the excuses that hand-wringing progressives have made on behalf of Shamima Begum, there can be no doubt which is the most feeble. It’s the argument that she was “only 15”.

  • Alex Murdaugh trial updates: Prosecutor: Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details. Watch testimony.

    Alex Murdaugh will continue to take the stand in his own defense Friday, Feb. 24. Watch Murdaugh's testimony live here and get the latest updates.

  • The Anonymous Woman Harvey Weinstein Raped Has Revealed Her Identity & Shared Her Heartbreaking Story

    On Thursday, Feb. 23, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for rape. That’s on top of the 23-year sentence he is already serving in New York, but this moment was significant for one of the survivors, Jane Doe 1. While justice was served for her, other sexual assault survivors […]

  • Family sues after nuclear physicist's death in Virginia jail

    The family of a nuclear physicist who died by suicide in a Virginia jail is suing the U.S. government after his psychotropic medicine was discontinued and he was denied admission to a federal medical prison. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of Christopher Lapp's 16-year-old daughter alleges that a series of errors by prison officials, federal marshals, prosecutors and physicians contributed to Lapp's 2021 death. Lapp was being held at the Alexandria jail awaiting sentencing on a federal bank robbery charge when he died, even though a judge had ordered that he be sent to the federal medical prison center in Butner, North Carolina, to continue receiving care there that had restored his mental health.

  • Asian Americans Are Pointing Out The Stereotypes They're Sooo Tired Of Hearing, And I Can't Believe This Is Still Happening In 2023

    "The number one stereotype that bothered me all my childhood was the 'smart nerd.' As an Indian teenager, I was expected to get into a prestigious college because I'm Asian. Substitute teachers would look at me when the smart board wasn't working. Kids would ask me what I got on the math test. I always had to be smart, or I didn't fit the 'Asian standard'. I think because of this expectation, I was hard on myself and made it my goal to fit that stereotype. It crushed my true identity."

  • Marriott must respond Michael Irvin’s request for surveillance video by Tuesday

    A Marriott employee has accused Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin of misconduct. The accusation got Irvin pulled from a pair of TV jobs during Super Bowl week. Irvin has responded with a $100 million lawsuit, and an aggressive effort to get any surveillance video that Marriott has in its possession that would demonstrate what [more]

  • Georgia Man No Longer Charged in the Beating He Received While Detained

    Prosecutors have dropped the criminal charges against Jarrett Hobbs, a man assaulted by a group of sheriff’s deputies in 2022, per The Associated Press. Hobbs was facing assault charges after the beating. However, the video footage showed there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Hobbs was the threat.