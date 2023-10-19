Grand jury indicts 70-year-old Ga. man accused of murdering his wife, court documents show

A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man accused of killing his wife.

Charles Collins, 70, was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to his wife’s death in July.

Cherokee County sheriff officials said on July 24, deputies were called to a home on Ravne Drive at 2:30 a.m. about a person shot.

When deputies arrived, Collins confronted them while holding a gun.

After officials repeatedly told Collins to drop his gun, deputies said he went back inside the home, eventually walking out the house’s back door, where he was arrested.

When police entered the home, they found Collins’ wife, Deborah Collins, 63, dead on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Collins was held without bond in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The case remains ongoing.

