Grand jury indicts Abilene man in death of beaten 8-week-old infant

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted an Abilene man for allegedly beating to death his infant daughter in June, according to a court document.

Raymond Medina was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of the approximately 8-week-old child. Since his arrest June 14 on an unrelated assault family violence warrant, he has been in the Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $2 million.

The Abilene Police Department began an investigation after being notified by hospital officials June 14 that the infant died that day "under circumstances that indicated child abuse," the document stated.

The child's mother had brought the infant to the hospital.

An autopsy revealed that the child had skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, a large contusion on her head caused by multiple blunt force impacts and broken ribs that were not consistent with CPR.

In an interview with detectives, Medina indicated that he placed the crying child face down on a couch and put a pillow over her five or six times to muffle her screams, the document stated.

Raymond Medina

He also described squeezing the infant's sides and grabbing her by the back of the head while putting her down on the couch, the document stated.

"He also admitted he was too aggressive when grabbing her and pushing her face into the couch," the document stated.

Medina was on probation for assault family violence at the time of the incident, the document stated.

The murder charge connected to the infant's death was issued June 17.

