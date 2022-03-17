Grand jury indicts Abilene man for allegedly shooting 3 people, killing 1

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for allegedly firing gunshots at several people last month at a central Abilene apartment complex, killing one and injuring two.

Arthur Jesse Gallegoz, 22, was indicted on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Feb. 1 incident at the apartments at North Mockingbird Lane and North Third Street.

Arthur Jesse Gallegoz

Three victims were transported to a hospital. Paul John Delacruz, 35, later died from his injuries. A 42-year-old man was transferred to a Fort Worth hospital with critical injuries, and a 40-year-old woman was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to previous police reports and a court document.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, Gallegoz's sister was on the lower landing of the complex when she got into a verbal argument with Delacruz, who was standing on the second-story landing, a court document stated.

The brother and sister rushed up the stairs to the second story to confront Delacruz and other residents of an apartment, the document stated.

Delacruz retreated into his apartment, and Gallegoz allegedly fired several gunshots at the door, striking the three victims inside, the document stated.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video of the incident as part of the investigation.

A day after the shooting, Gallegoz was arrested at a residence in the 2700 block of South Third Street. He remains in the Taylor County Jail, and his bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man indicted for allegedly shooting 3 people, killing 1