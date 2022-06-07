Grand jury indicts Baxter man for 1st-degree murder, more

Jun. 7—FAIRMONT — The June session of the Marion County Grand Jury has indicted a man for first-degree murder and another man for attempted first-degree murder in unrelated cases.

Grand jurors handed down a true bill against Treciton Joseph Monteon, 24, of Baxter, for the Dec. 30, 2021 death of 21-year-old Austin Summers, also of Baxter.

On Dec. 30, 2021 deputies were called to Wise Street in Baxter after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, deputies discovered Summers' body.

"Summers was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, it appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument between [Monteon and Summers]," Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said at the time.

The grand jury also incited Monteon on charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person, a charge usually lodged against those who have prior felony criminal records.

Monteon is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

The Marion County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against 39-year-old James Robert Treece, of Fairmont, for attempted first degree murder, and third or subsequent offense of domestic battery.

Treece's charges stem from a Dec. 18, 2021 domestic call that neighbors made after they told law enforcement Treece had fled from the victim's home in his vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman "bleeding profusely" from her head. According to evidence from the scene, the victim had been bludgeoned in the head at least 10 times by a rubber mallet. Officers also said she has cuts and bruises on her back and head along with multiple welts and a bruise on her left eye forced the eye shut.

According to the original criminal complaint, the victim lost consciousness during the assault. However, law enforcement did not state whether the victim was Treece's wife or girlfriend.

At the scene, emergency medical first responders determined the victim had a skull fracture as a result of the attack.

Treece was originally charged with malicious assault, but elevated the charge to attempted first-degree murder after a more thorough investigation.

At press time, Treece remained in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $100,012.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.