Grand jury indicts Brandon man on vehicular homicide charges tied to July motorcycle crash

A Brandon man has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges following the death of a motorcyclist in July.

Anthony Surdez, 37, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury for his role in the hit-and-run July 29. Including the vehicular homicide charge, a felony, he faces two DWI misdemeanor charges and hit-and-run accident resulting in death or injury, also a felony, court records show.

Surdez allegedly fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and South Veterans Parkway, according to previous reporting by the Argus Leader.

A press release from the Sioux Falls Police Department said an adult male rider of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene. The crash involved a 2011 Lincoln Navigator and a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said during a press conference July 31 about the inciddent.

Surdez was later arrested by police for the incident.

The motorcyclist who died in the hit-and-run was Jonathan Paulsness, 29, from Sioux Falls.

How did police find Surdez?

Officials with the Brandon Police Department ended up finding the vehicle after it left the scene, having only stopped briefly after it hit the motorcycle that was traveling west on Arrowhead Parkway while making a left turn to go north onto Veterans Parkway, Clemens said during the press conference.

The vehicle had substantial passenger side damage from the crash, which was one of the contributing factors that helped the police to identify the vehicle fairly quickly.

Surdez claimed he was going to notify police, but he had not done that before police found him, Clemens said. The police said he might have been turning on a green or yellow light, according to previous reporting.

Clemens said to his knowledge at that end of the intersection there were no security cameras.

At the time, police did not know what light was on the motorcyclist, and whether the driver's lights were on at the time of the crash.

