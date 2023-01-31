Grand jury indicts Canton son and mother in murder of Uber driver

Jan. 30—The lead suspect in the murder of a female Uber driver in Canton over New Year's weekend has finally been charged following a Haywood County grand jury indictment on Monday, Jan. 30.

Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26 of Canton, faces first-degree murder, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, also of Canton, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The victim, Julia Holland, was driving for Uber on New Year's Eve when she was shot in the back of the head and killed. Her body and vehicle were discovered nearly 36 hours later at the home of Noah Bolden during the execution of a search warrant by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, according to court records.

Both Noah Bolden and his mother were arrested that same day and have been held in jail for nearly a month on charges related to the case — namely felony conspiracy, destruction of evidence and failure to report a death.

However, murder charges had not been forthcoming until now.

"Preparing a case of this magnitude takes time and diligence to ensure that details are accurate and nothing is missed. We owe this type of investigation to the victim, her family, and to our community," Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke said.

During the ongoing investigation, Wilke pledged to bring those responsible for Holland's murder to justice.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Julia Holland," Wilke said. "This heartless crime has impacted our community and we appreciate the patience of our citizens."

Prior to the discovery of Holland's body, an anonymous informant recorded a phone call of Jeanie Bolden saying that she had "taken care of the gun," according to court documents. Once in custody, Jeanie Bolden would not reveal the location of the gun, however.

As of Jan. 18, it still hadn't been found, according to court documents.

"We understand our community has had questions surrounding this case," Wilke said. However, additional details "are limited to preserve the integrity of each case," he said.

Noah Bolden, who was initially being held on a $1 million bond for the related charges, now has no bond. The bond for Jeanie Bolden has been increased from $800,000 to $1.05 million.