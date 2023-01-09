Grand jury indicts Columbus woman on charges of causing another inmate's overdose death

Franklin County jail at Jackson Pike

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted a Columbus woman for allegedly causing the 2021 drug overdose death of another woman when the two were inmates in the Franklin County jail by smuggling in the fentanyl that led to the overdose.

Jamila Tashai Perry, 30, who has previously been identified as a homeless woman living on the streets of Columbus, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and six other crimes in connection with the death of 29-year-old Fedreca Ford, of the Near East Side, at the Franklin County jail on Jackson Pike.

A Franklin County grand jury returned the indictment on Friday, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office announced Monday morning.

Ford was found unresponsive on June 26, 2021 at the jail and taken to a hospital, where she later died. Tests indicated Ford died of fentanyl poisoning, according to the prosecutor's office.

Context:Female inmate may have ingested drugs before death at Franklin County jail

Court news:Franklin County Prosecutor's office gets $1.6 million grant to address growing caseload

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, determined that Perry, another inmate at the time, provided the drugs after illegally bringing them into the jail, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The grand jury indicted Perry on the following counts:

Involuntary manslaughter

Corrupting another with drugs

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Court news:The 19 Ohioans who have been sentenced for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol

A warrant has been issued for Perry's arrest and a trial date will be set later.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman accused of fatal overdose of another Franklin County inmate