Grand jury indicts couple in shooting death of woman, unborn child in Burke County

A grand jury in Burke County has indicted a couple in the shooting death of a woman and her unborn child.

Court documents say Dylan Rogers and Tammy Boone caused the death of Brandi Deal after deputies say someone fired into a home south of Morganton along Clark Loop on Feb. 10.

Family members say Deal was suppose to have her baby one day after she was shot and killed.

After his arrest, Rogers told Channel 9 he was asleep at the time of the murder and wouldn’t hurt a child.

Breaking Morganton- the grand jury in Burke County has indicted a couple for the murder of an unborn child and the murder of a pregnant woman. Watch channel 9 news for updates on this developing story today on eyewitness news at five. pic.twitter.com/CR23Xr9gPh — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 14, 2023

He and Boone are scheduled to go back in front of a judge later this week.

In February, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that Rogers and Boone knew Deal’s boyfriend, Richard Buff. Buff said he had recently worked on Boone’s car, but had not been paid in full for the work. He told Faherty that when the shooting happened, he had gone to the store.

“She was excited to have this baby girl,” Buff said. “We weren’t expecting her to get pregnant.”

Deputies are not discussing the motive in the case.

