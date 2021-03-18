Grand jury indicts Crockett man for aunt's murder; Second arrest made for tampering with corpse

Pennylynn Webb, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas
·2 min read

Mar. 18—A Houston County grand jury indicted David Wayne Denson, 25, of Crockett, this month on charges of capital murder in the disappearance of his aunt, Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, of Crockett.

He was charged was charged July 17, 2020 and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Weisinger's, also known as Faye Lynn Paul, remains have not been recovered.

In previous statements, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith said the police department believes Weisinger to be dead.

In connection with the case, Houston County also approved an arrest warrant for Clara Kimble Edwards, 31, for the second degree felony offense of tampering with a corpse.

Edwards was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Monday, March 15 at her family's home in Houston County. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The search for Weisinger began in early February 2020, after friends and neighbors had not seen her for several days.

Weisinger was with Denson Feb. 12 at a Walmart in Crockett. Two days earlier, Denson had been released from jail, after receiving 10 years probation for burglary.

In a state and nationwide investigation, officers with the Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers investigators followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence, and obtained video evidence.

Smith said several areas, including the Neches and Trinity Rivers, were searched for Weisinger's body.

Police arrested Denson in Alamosa, CO on felony charges of violating probation in late February. At the time, police were not investigating him for the murder of his aunt, though they had sought him for questioning in her disappearance.

Denson waived extradition and was brought back to Crockett, where he has been held in the Houston County Jail since.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact that Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.

