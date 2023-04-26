Grand jury indicts D'Angelo on election fraud counts tied to sex crimes case

Apr. 26—LOCKPORT — Mere minutes after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes, a Niagara Falls attorney and political operative pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment that charges him with felony and misdemeanor counts in an election fraud investigation.

The election fraud probe is tied to his sex crimes case.

Nicholas D'Angelo entered his plea during an arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to four counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of contributor and two counts of first-degree attempted tampering with public records. He was released on his own recognizance and will return to court June 23 for a pre-trial conference.

D'Angelo, 30, had previously been charged in March with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, second-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft and two counts of campaign contribution to be in the true name of contributor. The new indictment was handed up by a Niagara County grand jury.

In a statement released at the time of his original arrest, the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced that it had taken D'Angelo into custody for what was described as an investigation into "campaign fraud." SIU investigators said "it was determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Gazette that the identity theft victim is the husband of Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who has been acting as the special prosecutor in D'Angelo's sex crimes case. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the 2021 election of Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso, who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda.

Jamie Depetris, who served as the manager of Faso's campaign, declined to comment on the original charges and referred questions to her attorney Mark Grossman. Asked about the handling of the alleged campaign contribution from Sam Reda, Grossman said, "Neither Ms. Depetris nor Judge Faso, Janelle Faso, at the time, knew what was in that envelope (which bore markings indicating that it had come from Sam Reda). Jamie Depetris, in her individual capacity and in her capacity with the campaign to elect Judge Faso had nothing to do with it and neither did Janelle Faso."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has declined to comment on the allegation that a family member of a prosecutor in the office was the identity theft victim in the case.

D'Angelo was charged in November 2020 in a 12-count indictment that accused him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to a superseding 8-count indictment in that case.

State Police investigators said the Niagara County District Attorney's Office assisted in their investigation. DA Brian Seaman confirmed his office's involvement in the case and said it will continue to be handled by his prosecutors.

"There is no ask for it to be moved somewhere else," Seaman said.

He declined to comment on any specifics of the case. Veteran Assistant District Attorney Robert Zucco handled the arraignment and will prosecute that case.