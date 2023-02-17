Grand Jury indicts Deliezha Gravely on attempted murder and other charges

Feb. 17—PRINCETON — A man who is already facing life in prison after being ruled a habitual offender last year is facing new charges including attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm after being indicted by the February 2023 Mercer County Grand Jury.

Deliezha Devonte Gravely, 28, of Bluefield was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of malicious assault and one count of conspiracy, according to court records from the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The incident leading to the indictment occurred May 3, 2022 when a 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured during a drive-by shooting on Frederick Street in Bluefield.

Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department testified May 12, 2022 during Gravely's preliminary hearing that Gravely told him during an interview that he was at the scene of the shooting while carrying an AR-15 rifle. Gravely said he tried to fire the rifle, but it would not go off.

A home surveillance video showed Gravely "hanging out" of a suspect vehicle's passenger-side window with the AR-15," Adams said. Video evidence also shows muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side.

The AR-15 was one of two firearms which led to the felon in possession of a firearm charges. The second weapon was a .40-caliber firearm, according to the indictment.

Gravely had been charged with the May 3, 2022 offenses before he appeared in Dec. 17, 2022 for a habitual offender information arraignment before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Gravely was charged on Sept. 15 that same year with being a habitual offender.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch told the court during the December 2022 hearing that Gravely had a possession with intent to deliver charge of marijuana in North Carolina, and then he had convicions for fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence, conspiracy to commit robbery and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lynch said the May 2022 drive-by shooting case was not part of the habitual offender case.

"He hasn't been found guilty and is presumed innocent on those charges," Lynch said about the drive-by case after the habitual offender hearing. As a habitual offender, Gravely is facing a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

In Jan 27, 2022, Gravely pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. He had been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the Dec. 22, 2019, shooting death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found Duck in a car parked outside a Brushfork Road home while answering a complaint from a male individual who told dispatchers that he had been shot. Duck later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

During his plea hearing, Judge Sadler asked Gravely if he was entering into a best-interest plea because he did not want to risk being found guilty of crimes with higher penalties. Gravely replied that this was why he was pleaded guilty.

Gravely, who had spent a year in jail and on home confinement since his arrest, was sentenced to time served. Conspiracy to commit robbery has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

