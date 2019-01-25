Roger Stone, a longtime Donald Trump associate, arrested and charged with obstruction, witness tampering

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump associate Roger Stone on charges of lying about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced Friday.

Stone has been arrested and faces a court appearance later today, it added.

"The indictment, which was unsealed upon arrest, contains seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering," Mueller's office said in a statement.

Stone, a veteran political consultant and long-time adviser to Trump, has repeatedly said he is innocent and that Mueller is conducting a vendetta against him.

The indictment revolves around Stone's alleged contacts with WikiLeaks, the organization that released thousands of emails about Democrats during the 2016 election in an effort to damage Trump opponent Hillary Clinton.

"During the summer of 2016, STONE spoke to senior Trump Campaign officials about Organization 1 and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign," the indictment said. "STONE was contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials to inquire about future releases by Organization 1."

Organization 1 is a reference to WikiLeaks.

The indictment also accuses Stone of lying to investigators about his contacts with WikiLeaks, including dealings with website founder Julian Assange, as well as Stone's dealings with the Trump campaign about stolen emails.

Mueller, who has obtained indictments against Russians in connection with the plot to interfere in the 2016 election, made his first public indictment of an American.

CNN filmed Stone's arrest at his Fort Lauderdale home shortly after 6 in the morning.

Stone will make an initial appearance in federal court at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mueller’s investigation had produced the indictments or convictions of 32 people previously, including four Trump associates. On Aug. 21, a jury convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Former deputy Trump campaign manager Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos have each pleaded guilty to various charges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roger Stone, a longtime Donald Trump associate, arrested and charged with obstruction, witness tampering