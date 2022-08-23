Grand jury indicts Escambia inmate for first-degree murder in cellmate's fentanyl overdose

An Escambia County Jail inmate was indicted for first-degree murder after allegedly causing the fatal overdose of her cellmate, the Office of the State Attorney announced Monday.

A grand jury indicted Pamela Schwarz, 40, on a first-degree murder charge by unlawful distribution of drugs after allegedly giving her 52-year-old cellmate, Shirley Barney, a deadly dose of fentanyl.

"It is alleged that the Defendant smuggled fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) into the jail and gave it to her cellmate who later died from an overdose of the drugs on May 24, 2022," the State Attorney's Office news release said.

Original report: Escambia inmate charged with homicide after cellmate dies of fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl crisis: Escambia County plagued by fentanyl: 'We're being compared to Huntington, West Virginia'

Schwarz was also indicted on charges of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced in a press conference on July 11 that Schwarz was charged in the death of her cellmate.

Simmons said Schwarz saw Barney had an adverse reaction, and instead of telling authorities or guards, helped her cellmate to her bed.

Schwarz allegedly then took remaining drugs and flushed them down the toilet, according to Simmons.

Several hours later, corrections officers found the 52-year-old unresponsive.

Schwarz is currently serving a 20-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing drug equipment.

She remains in Escambia County Jail awaiting her next docket day scheduled for Nov. 9.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia inmate Pamela Schwarz indicted on murder charges