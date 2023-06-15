Grand jury indicts ex-Marine in NY subway killing

STORY: A New York grand jury voted on Wednesday to indict former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny in the killing of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, last month.

Penny, a 24-year-old white man, was captured on video putting Neely, who is Black, in a chokehold on a Manhattan train in May.

Eyewitnesses said that Neely, a 30-year-old former Michael Jackson impersonator who struggled with mental illness, had been shouting and causing a disturbance, but did not physically threaten anyone before Penny grabbed him.

Penny has said he acted to defend himself and others, and did not intend to kill Neely.

Though he was questioned by police that day, Penny was not arrested until 11 days later.

The killing and Penny’s delayed arrest sparked nationwide protests, with renewed calls for reform to support systems for vulnerable New Yorkers:

[Khadija Haynes / Organizer]

"Jordan Neely was involved in a modern day lynching. He should not have been dispossessed. He should not have been living on a train. He should not have been hungry. We are here today to say, 'Yes, we want to indict the killer, Daniel Penny,' but we have to rise up and we have to do something about the system that is enabling dispossession, that is keeping people unhoused. We know how much it is to afford a little place out here in New York City. We know that this system enables poor people to suffer and to die off, and we will not allow it."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he intended to reduce the number of homeless people in the subway by increasing police patrols and expanding outreach to the mentally ill, including the use of involuntary hospitalizations.

A number of conservative broadcasters and Republican politicians around the country have sprung to Penny’s defense, and a legal fund for him has drawn nearly $3 million in donations.

The contents of the grand jury indictment will remain sealed until Penny appears in court on a later date, according to sources.

Neither the district attorney's office nor Penny's lawyer responded to requests for comment.