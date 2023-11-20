Grand jury indicts Fayetteville man more than three years after Spring Lake slaying

A man whose charges were dismissed in a 2020 Spring Lake killing was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on the same charges recently, officials said.

Joseph Marquan Coverson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure and conspiracy in the shooting death of Herbert Goodson, 20.

Coverson, along with codefendants Montre Javon Moody, 29, and Jarad Sequan Simmons, 31, are each charged in July 2020 killing. Charges against Moody and Simmons are still pending, The original charges against Coverson were dismissed in October 2020.

Then, after new evidence surfaced, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said Friday, the grand jury returned true bills last month charging Coverson in the deadly robbery.

He was arrested Nov. 7 in Duval County, Florida, on the North Carolina murder warrant when he appeared in a Florida courtroom on unrelated charges. He waived extradition and was brought back to North Carolina on Tuesday, Florida records show.

The Killing

According to court records, on June 24, 2020, Goodson, who had just withdrawn $1,200 from an ATM, was standing in the back parking lot of the Splash Hair Studio in Spring Lake with Deshawn Montre Jones and Trinavia Lashon Edgecomb, both 20, when a white BMW pulled up.

The documents allege Simmons exited the BMW and demanded, "give me everything out of your pockets and don't move."

Goodson was shot when gunfire allegedly erupted between Simmons and Jones. Jones was shot in the leg and Goodson was pronounced dead at the scene. The record alleges the BMW fled with Moody driving and Coverson inside, leaving Simmons at the scene. Simmons was gone by the time Spring Lake police arrived.

The record states Moody dropped Coverson off at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with an undisclosed injury before parking the BMW behind his mother's house on Rim Road where police found it. The vehicle had at least two bullet holes in the passenger side door.

Moody was arrested June 26, 2020; Coverson was arrested the following day, records show. Simmons was arrested on July 24, 2020.

Moody and Simmons are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. Simmons is also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and Moody is also charged with accessory after the fact and attempted common law robbery.

Simmons and Coverson are remained in the Cumberland County jail Friday without bail. Moody was freed on pretrial release in January 2022.

